Career fair held at Keystone College for students and alumni

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone College hosted a career fair for all students and alumni Tuesday.

The job fair helped students learn what companies are looking for in potential candidates as well as being able to network and find careers paths they may not have known were out there.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some experience, find different places to work at, because not a lot of people have cars to go and travel to these places,” Keystone College Senior Psychology major Qudasha Tyler said.

“Come out, network, find out what these companies are looking for, and work towards that as you graduate,” Keystone College Director of Corporate Relations and Interim Director of Career Services John Gorel said.

Over 60 local businesses took part in Tuesday’s career fair.