Career Day in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some High School Students in Monroe County got an early jump on possible job opportunities.

Monroe Career Pathways Coalition hosted about 100 sophomores at the Monroe Campus of Northampton Community College.

Students did some networking with employers, non-profits and professionals to work toward internship opportunities during their senior year.

“I think it’s really important because if you spend all your time in the classroom you can know everything but you might not the opportunities that might be needed to actually move forward in the careers that you might want to do” Said Christian Jones, Stroudsburg High School Sophomore

“We’re just excited today to have many employers from around the county coming to give their time and talent to meet students and build these bridges hopefully as a pipeline for them as employees in moving forward” Said . Dr. Cosmas Curry, Superintendent Stroudsburg Area School District

This was a small group of students today and as the pathways coalition moves forward they want to involve all students.