Card and comic show held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event where people can get together to talk and trade about their favorite hobbies was held Saturday in Scranton.

The Steamtown Card and Comic Show was held Saturday by Moonshot Moose at the Steamtown Marketplace for lovers of sports card, comic, and collecting of everything in between.

Organizers say that during the pandemic, a higher interest in collecting has been seen across the board. A significant amount of it is coming from the younger generations.

“And now we are getting a lot of new blood. So now a lot of younger generations that were not into sports cards really are kind of buying into it now after all these years and they are following their favorite athletes and they want their cards. Being here where the Railriders and everything are, they see those players as well and they want their cards and autographs so it is a great area in Scranton, Northeast PA for it,” Moonshot Moose owner John Moran said.

