CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbondale man is facing several charges after police say he inappropriately touched a teenager.

According to police paperwork, in the summer of 2020, Frank Christensen of Carbondale is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl inside and outside of her clothing.

He faces charges of corruption of minors, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor.