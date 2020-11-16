Carbon County man pleads guilty for the repeated rape of a child over several years

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Gregory Wagner of Carbon County has pleaded guilty for the repeated rape of a child over the course of seven years.

The investigation began in 2012, when the victim, then 12 years old, told a teacher they were being sexually assaulted by Gregory Wagner. Agents executed a search warrant on Wagner’s home in March 2019, where they found child pornography in his Google searches.

Warner was interviewed and admitted to sexually abusing the victim over the years. He was arrested along with the former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz.

He pleaded guilty to counts of sexual exploitation of children and rape of a child.

Sentencing has been deferred to a later date, following an evaluation by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board.