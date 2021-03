CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hospitality-related businesses in Carbon County have opened their applications for a share of COVID relief funding.

The Chamber of Economic Development Corporation is handing out grants that total nearly $727,000. Applications are available on their website.

Officials say the county was awarded more than $4.2 million through the rental and utility assistance program. Commissioners expect that help to open in April, with more details to follow.