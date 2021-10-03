Carbon County holds free disaster preparedness training course

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special training course was held in Carbon County to prepare for the next emergency.

The Carbon County Disaster Preparedness free training was held Saturday and Sunday at the county’s emergency management agency. The goal? To train residents how to be prepared in a disaster.

Training included first aid, fire suppression, search and rescue, and more. Organizers say that having this basic training can potentially be the difference between life and death.

“How to help people stay alive in the aftermath of a disaster and that’s because their aren’t enough of the traditional emergency services to be everywhere at the same time when a disaster happens,” Carbon County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Nalesnik said.

Attendance of both sessions is required for course completion credit.