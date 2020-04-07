Carbon County furloughs employees

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nearly 100 Carbon County employees are being impacted by furloughs and cuts due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A total of 94 county employees were affected according to County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein.

For the past several weeks those employees were sent home with paid leave or told to work from home and practice social distancing. The county soon realized that this wasn’t a long term solution.

“We hate to do this to our employees but it’s just a matter of being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers,” Nothstein told Eyewitness News.

According to Nothstein, residents left without work and tourism down due to the pandemic, county revenue has dropped. After talking with the departments, courts, and elected officials commissioners had to make the decision to furlough some employees.

Out of the 94 employees impacted, more than half, 58, have been furloughed, including full and part time employees. Others are seeing fewer hours and days on the job.

The cuts continue until at least April 30 and affect a majority of the county’s departments. However this may be extended if required.

Full time furloughed employees will continue to receive their benefits while applying for unemployments. County commissioners are hopeful all 94 employees will return after the pandemic settles.

“That’s the reason why we went to a furlough. We do not want to lose our valued employees,” Nothstein said.

Children and Youth Services, the Adult Probation and Department of Aging are clerical positions. The furloughs will not affect the departments’ day-in day-out operations.

Meanwhile as may residents are losing their jobs, the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development is trying to help.

“Our staff is working closely with our business community as a connector and giving support to employers who need assistance navigating the unemployment situation at hand,” Marylyn Kissner said.

