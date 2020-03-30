Carbon and Schuylkill Counties among those added to stay-at-home order

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a press conference Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf added Carbon and Schuylkill Counties to the stay-at-home order. Also included were Cumberland and Dauphin Counties.

There are now 26 counties under a stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania.

This order takes effect Monday, March 30th at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until April 30th.

All stay-at-home orders are now extended through April 30th. All Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice. Non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect.