FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Luzerne County car dealership is left picking up the pieces after a messy crash.

It happened Thursday night at Calello’s Used Cars in Freeland. An SUV slammed into the place along Route 940.

The driver backed into the building and knocked out a structural support column which forced temporary repairs. No one was injured.

The woman driving the SUV may face reckless driving charges.