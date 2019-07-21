Car show for kids benefits local YMCA

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Truck-loving kids headed to a hands-on event Saturday in Luzerne County.

They got to climb inside and marvel at various vehicles for a Touch-A-Truck event in downtown Pittston. The vehicles included a big rig cab, an excavator, a gravel hauling truck and a fire truck. The free Touch-A-Truck was part of the Joyce Insurance car show benefitting the Greater Pittston YMCA.

“They need support, much like any other charitable organization. So we decided that we wanted to partner with them, and help them out to help expand the programs and what they give back to the community,” Chris Jankauskas, marketing manager for Joyce Insurance Group said.

This marks the second straight year Joyce Insurance Group held the car and truck show to benefit the YMCA in Pittston.