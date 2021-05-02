Car hits building in Newport Township

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car struck a building and a road sign in Newport Township Sunday afternoon. It happened at 34 West Kirmar Avenue.







According to Newport Township Fire Chief Jason Kowalski, the vehicle hit a road sign, then proceeded to hit the porch of 34 West Kirmar Avenue. The impact caused structural damage to the porch.

Occupants of the house were allowed back in the house. The car was removed from the scene.

No one was injured. There is no word on what caused the driver to hit the sign or the house.