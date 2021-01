AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car slams into a Luzerne County home Monday afternoon, and a road is expected to be shut down for hours.

Eyewitness News is told the driver had a medical emergency, passed out and slammed into an Avoca home. Police say they expect McAlpine Road to be down to one lane for several hours.

They are waiting for the the building inspector to assess the damage which is said to be significant. The driver refused treatment.