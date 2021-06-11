Car goes into pond in Dorrance Township

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A developing story in Luzerne County where a car has ended up in a pond.

Details are scarce but a 911 dispatcher confirms it happened around 10:30 in Dorrance Township. The pond is located on the 1000 block of South Main Road. A portion of South Main Road in Dorrance Township is shut down.

Pennsylvania State Police along with Dorrance Fire and Wright Township Fire Company are on scene.

An Eyewitness News crew is at the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.