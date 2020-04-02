Car dealers dealing with closed businesses during COVID-19

(WBRE/WYOU) — Business has slowed significantly for auto dealers but they are open for emergency car maintenance.

Auto dealers in Pennsylvania are closed and haven’t been able to sell them since last week.

Customers can still bring their car in for service. Staff had been working different shifts and hours have been adjusted.

For shop workers, they are separated by a service bay. When a vehicle is pulled in, a seat cover is added along the steering wheel cover. Some interior repairs may be limited, depending on the circumstance.

