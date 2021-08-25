Car damaged after accident with ambulance in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car is damaged after police say the driver pulled out in front of a Plains ambulance that was responding to a call.

Officers tell Eyewitness News that the ambulance was on its way to a nearby gas station for a call when it got into an accident with another car.

Luckily, they say the call turned out to be unfounded and no one was hurt in the accident. However, the car involved was damaged.

The scene has been cleared out and the ambulance is back in service.

