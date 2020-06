HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashed into a house in Luzerne County Monday.

It happened on the 600 block of North Locust Street in Hazleton. Officials say the car ran over a stop sign and a one way sign and broke both of them.

The homeowner said UGI turned the power off to check for damage. The car and the house both sustained minor damage.