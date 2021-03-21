Car crash causes power outage in Schuylkill County

GIRARDSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County community was dealing with a power outage after a car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Schuylkill County 911 Communications Center, a car crashed into a utility pole in Butler Township, knocking out power to parts of Girardsville.

The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. on Connerton Street. Two passengers in the car remained on the scene while the driver fled.

Girardville Fire Chief Frank Zangari identified the driver as Francis Kehler, Jr. because he saw him on foot heading towards Girardsville while Zangari responded to the incident.