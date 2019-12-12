Blinding sun blamed in school bus crash

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car and a school bus collided Thursday morning with parents scrambling to pick up their children from the scene.

Police say the driver of the car was blinded by the sun and hit the bus at the intersection of Schlager and Loomis Avenues in Taylor. Nobody was hurt.

There were 23 students on board ranging from third to sixth grade. The bus was traveling to Riverside Elementary School East at the time. We spoke with a parent who received a phone call from her child that the bus had been in a crash.

“She said the bus got into an accident and I couldn’t really hear her because of all the screaming, so she told me the address. We came here. Thank God everything is fine. Just shows you, scared me,” parent Marcy Drucker said.

The bus had minor damage to one of the fenders after the crash.

