Capitol Police charge Pennsylvania man with entering Capitol unlawfully

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a Capitol Police report, investigators charged a Pennsylvania man with entering the Capitol building unlawfully among other charges including attempting to disrupt Congress.







In the report, they refer to now-deleted Facebook posts allegedly made by Andrew Wrigley that depict him inside the Capitol.

Capitol Police say they used Wrigley’s Pennsylvania driver’s license, and pictures he posted on Facebook in their investigation. They say Wrigley was among the people inside the Capitol building on January 6th.

According to officials he posted on Facebook about being tear gassed. Wrigley is now facing numerous charged in connection with the rioting.