Candy’s Place holding basket raffle

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area center that helps support cancer patients is trying to get a little financial support.

Candy’s Place on Wells Street in Forty Fort is holding a basket raffle. They are following strict COVID guidelines, only allowing 10 people in the building at a time for people to place their bids.

All 35 baskets are also online for people to place a bid without leaving their home.

“Our volunteers came in a few weeks into November and they got creative and put all of these fabulous baskets together. It’s kind of like loaves of bread and fish. They took a little bit of this and that and made a big event out of this,” Candy’s Place director Linda Orlandini said.

Winners of the raffles will be drawn Monday but there’s still time to purchase tickets until midnight Sunday.