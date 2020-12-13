Candy’s Place holding basket raffle

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area center that helps support cancer patients is trying to get a little financial support.

Candy’s Place on Wells Street in Forty Fort is holding a basket raffle. They are following strict COVID guidelines, only allowing 10 people in the building at a time for people to place their bids.

All 35 baskets are also online for people to place a bid without leaving their home.

“Our volunteers came in a few weeks into November and they got creative and put all of these fabulous baskets together. It’s kind of like loaves of bread and fish. They took a little bit of this and that and made a big event out of this,” Candy’s Place director Linda Orlandini said.

Winners of the raffles will be drawn Monday but there’s still time to purchase tickets until midnight Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

