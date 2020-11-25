Candlight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old killed in armed robbery

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A candlelight vigil was held outside Pleasant Valley High School for Aiden Piaz.

15-year-old Piaz was shot and killed during an armed robbery Sunday night. His grandfather, Ricardo Rodriguez gave a tearful speech thanking the roughly 200 people in attendance.

He said, “he hopes everyone learns from this experience, to always have peace in your heart.” Friends and loved ones of Piaz shared fond memories, describing him as outgoing, friendly, funny and thoughtful.

