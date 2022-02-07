Candlelight vigil held for Shickshinny fire victims

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deadly fire claimed four lives last Wednesday in a small community in Luzerne County.

They are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy in Shickshinny. A vigil was held there beginning at 5 p.m. Monday along the Susquehanna Warrior Trail. People are there to honor the four people who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

A family of eight were inside the home on Furnace Street when it went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Only four of them escaped.

15-year-old Michael Shoemaker Jr., 18-year-old Harley Jones, 40-year-old Georgette Shoemaker and 68-year-old Jean Jones were pronounced dead at the scene.

The community is still reeling from this tragedy. The vigil can hopefully bring some peace to the remaining family members.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos