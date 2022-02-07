Candlelight vigil held for Shickshinny fire victims

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A deadly fire claimed four lives last Wednesday in a small community in Luzerne County.

They are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy in Shickshinny. A vigil was held there beginning at 5 p.m. Monday along the Susquehanna Warrior Trail. People are there to honor the four people who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

A family of eight were inside the home on Furnace Street when it went up in flames early Wednesday morning. Only four of them escaped.

15-year-old Michael Shoemaker Jr., 18-year-old Harley Jones, 40-year-old Georgette Shoemaker and 68-year-old Jean Jones were pronounced dead at the scene.

The community is still reeling from this tragedy. The vigil can hopefully bring some peace to the remaining family members.

