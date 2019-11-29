Camping out for holiday deals

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s the time of the year when tents on the sidewalk mean someone is hoping to get a good deal on a TV or an air fryer. For some, it’s a challenge. For others, it’s a tradition.

“To be honest, I feel very proud to be the first one. I am anxious to be the first one,” said holiday deals camper and Luzerne County Community College student Abdul Mando. “All of the other people start to come at 12 [noon], but I don’t want to be here at 12, I will come at nine to make sure I’m going to be the first one.”

It’s the third year in a row that this group of friends has camped out in front of the Wilkes-Barre Township Best Buy to lock in some sweet deals– deals worth waiting for.

“You can get a lot of things for $500 like it’s nothing,” said fellow camper and Wyoming Valley West student Abdul Allouz. “That’s why we come here, we want to buy a PC, TV and a lot of things like that.”

Both of the earliest campers are full-time students — but they get money from family and want to make the most of the early-season markdowns. Their budget?

“The average is roughly $500-$1,000. Something like that,” said Mando.

Originally from Syria, the campers aren’t missing the traditional feast for this bargain hunt.

“No, no, no,” said Allouz. “We don’t do Thanksgiving. It’s different for our religion.”

It’s a much-needed gathering on whatever day they camp out.

“We like having fun together. It’s a long time to be out here; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s like an eight-hour shift,” Mando added. “We need friends with us to not feel that time.”

The campers say as long as there are deals, they’ll be out there, although the high winds in the plaza almost took their tent.