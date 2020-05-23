Camping during COVID-19

COLLEY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As more counties ease pandemic restrictions, health officials urge you to remain vigilant and take precautions even at state parks.

While the campgrounds at Ricketts Glen State Park are open this holiday weekend and activities like boating and fishing are allowed, some attractions like the beach and cottages are strictly off-limits.

The O’Brien family, camping from the Lehigh Valley, is enjoying the great outdoors while still keeping safety measures in mind.

Mark Hiller will have their story on later editions of Eyewitness News.