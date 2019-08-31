Campers taking advantage of long weekend to fill Frances Slocum State Park

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s extra busy at Frances Slocum State Park, where campers are spending the holiday weekend.

We caught up with some folks at the park enjoying their long weekend one last time this summer in the great outdoors. In fact, there are so many people at the campground this weekend, it’s almost at maximum capacity.

“This campground has 100 sites. And I think all but one or two are not being used. So we’ve got 98 sites being used right now,” campground host Rose Miner said.

Labor Day Weekend and the Fourth of July are considered the busiest camping seasons at Frances Slocum. Visitors can also enjoy bike riding on park grounds and fishing and kayaking on the lake.