Camp Spifida Returns for 27th Year

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Camp is back in session for a special group of kids in Columbia County.

For these campers, it’s a week-long event they’ve been waiting for all year long.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish shares what makes Camp Spifida so special.

Kaleigh Row is a camper who is excited about camp!

“Heck yeah!”

Least 75 kids from across the country are gearing up for their favorite week of summer.

“Just spending time outside the cabins and playing football and stuff, relaxing,” noted Max Malec, Camper

Sunday marks the first day of Camp Spifida, a week-long camp for children with spina bifida.

“So these kiddos are oftentimes unable to walk normally or required to use a wheelchair or crutches or something of that nature,” explained Dr. Paul Bellino, Medical Director

Which is why Camp Spifida is geared towards these kids’ special needs.

The campground includes multiple all-inclusive playgrounds, a handicap accessible pool and an all-inclusive ropes course, which features a rock- climbing wall.

“We also have the annual talent show which I usually sing my favorite being Disney,” said Kaleigh.

This is Kaleigh row’s 7th year as a camper.

She says it’s important to have a facility like this.

“To have that community where you can just be you and you’re not that girl in the wheelchair,” added Kaleigh.

“It’s her favorite thing to do every single year so wouldn’t miss it,” said Kaliegh’s Mom, Christine.

This year’s theme is “game on”, with activities that counselors have been planning all year long.

“Giant sized board games we have giant sized candy land, connect four on top of all your regular camp activities fishing archery arts and crafts,” explained Ryan Hammaker, Camp Counselor.

“We also have embedded physicians and nurses in each of the cabins so the children are really steps away from medical care if they need it at all,” Dr. Paul Bellino told us.

For the campers, they say they wouldn’t miss this week for the world.

“The positivity and being able to be around people with the same disability and being in the community and knowing that you’re not the only one with a defect and being around other people and making new friends it’s an awesome experience,” summed up Max Malec, Camper.

