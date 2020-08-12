Camp Healing Hearts goes virtual

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A camp held each year to help children grieve personal loss, has a new look this summer.

Camp Healing Hearts is being conducted virtually this week by Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Since children could not appear in person due to the pandemic, organizers decided to carry on with it by hosting Zoom meetings.





Young campers remain at home while participating online in programs conducted by artists and grief counselors.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on campers and staff members thoughts on the virtual camp on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.