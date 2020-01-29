Camera allows parents to view NICU babies from afar

(WBRE/WYOU) — An Angeleye is allowing parents to watch their babies inside the NICU.

Even if they can’t be there in person. A New York hospital is letting parents use cameras to watch their babies in the NICU. The camera system at Golisano Children’s Hospital is called Angeleye.

The monitors are for parents whose newborns need to stay at the hospital for more than a couple days. A nurse can position one of the 20 cameras to focus on a specific child. Then parents can log in to view their newborn on a computer or app.

Angeleye also lets out-of-state family members see the newborns. The hospital says NICU babies have gotten more than 14,000 views.