Camelback Resort preps for reopening

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local resort is back on track and in the process of reopening, just in time for summer.

“We’ve had to re-invent our business. I mean, we’ve had to rethink every step of the guest journey and figure out how we can minimize the impact and make our guests and associates, you know, comfortable,” Camelback Resort president and managing director Shawn Hauver said.

Camelback Resort reopened its lodge and its Mountain Adventures park over the weekend after being closed since March. Hauver says they had a good turnout for their opening weekend.

“We had five or six hundred people out here over the weekend enjoying the adventure park,” Hauver said.

Controlling the population at a resort as big as Camelback could be tricky, but Hauver says they’re taking many precautions to keep guests safe. Some of those precautions include guests being checked in from their cars and modifications in house keeping. Staff are not going into guest rooms while occupied and using electro-static sprayers to sanitize the rooms.

“That’s the last thing we do before the guest enters. We spray it with the electro-static and then we seal the door so they know no one has been in that room since we sanitized it,” Hauver said.

Aquatopia will reopen on June 19th and Camelbeach Mountain Water Park will open on July 1st.

The CDC has always said that water parks are one of the safest places to be in terms of limiting passing on a virus,” Hauver said.

He says the chlorine helps. The CDC agrees, saying disinfecting the water with chlorine should inactivate the virus that causes COVID.

“And we’re going to have constant reminders of people to practice proper distancing,” Hauver said.

Hauver says rooms are booking up fast for this coming weekend. For more guidelines from the CDC regarding water parks, click here.