(WBRE/WBRE-TV) Cable TV dot com says it will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every star wars movie — back-to-back — before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ on December 20.

You must be an active twitter user and be willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the cable t-v team on twitter.

The ten movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch Go to cabletv.com