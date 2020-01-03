Calling all skaters: Local roller derby recruiting

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It’s not the high-flying derby girls of yesteryear, but a local roller derby team is poised to have a wild year and you can be a part of it.

“We have been in the area for more than a decade,” said home captain Sarah Scinto, a.k.a. ‘Alexander Slamilton,’ “In the past few years we have re-branded to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Radicals and then, finally, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Roller Derby

These speed, adrenaline and hit-loving ladies used to be two separate teams from two different cities but over the past two years they’ve come together as one in Moosic. A variety of backgrounds make up several traveling and in-house roller derby teams for competition.

“They play other teams that are involved in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association,” she said. “They’re actually ranked among hundreds of teams, internationally.”

The teams that comprise this derby are now looking to expand with some recruiting but, rest assured it’s not the lawless game it used to be.

“Way back in the 70’s it was this ‘WWE-style,’ fake, scripted thing that was a lot like wrestling where anything goes,” added Scinto.

They say no matter your skating level or derby knowledge, anyone can compete.

“It’s just a lot of hard work that you put into it,” said Stephanie Engle, a.k.a. ‘Artoo-Decku,’ “A lot of encouragement from the girls here, it’s basically just practice, practice, practice.”

That hard work is a great way to get into shape or fulfill a New Year’s resolution. It also leads itself to being part of the roller derby family.

“It’s crazy, too, because some of the girls who have been in the league longer know a lot of the derby world and a lot of people,” she added. “So you’re going to different games, meeting more players and they’re telling you all these stories. It’s just a great experience all-around.”

So whether skating is your thing, getting into shape or just gratuitous violence, come out this weekend for open recruitment.