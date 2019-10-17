Call for equal opportunities in Lycoming County

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is voicing its opinion regarding the lack of representation of women sitting on county boards, commissions and authorities. They want changes to be made across Lycoming County.

The Williamsport chapter of the National Organization of Women has some concerns with how Lycoming County is being governed. After an unsettling issue presented itself eight months ago, this group of women is now demanding changes across the county.

“Very simply, we’re about women’s’ rights. We’re about equal representation for women. Equal opportunities for women,” Sally Lifland-Butterfield, secretary for Williamsport Chapter of NOW.

It all started several months ago after Lycoming County Commissioners unexpectedly bypassed a lone application for a position on the county planning board. The applicant was a well-qualified woman who had been approved by the board, and instead, a man who had not even applied for the position, was appointed the seat instead.

“One of those county commissioners explained himself by saying ‘well I didn’t know this woman’ and that brought home to us what an old-boy network it was,” Lifland-Butterfield said.

“One of the commissioners approached me and said they didn’t think she was qualified and I said I disagree and he stormed out of the room and next thing I know, her name was taken off the agenda,” Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito said.

Currently just 17 percent of those serving on boards across Lycoming County are women and more than one-third of those women sit on the library board.

“But there are no women on the Airport Authority or after December 1st, there will be no women. There are no women on the conservation district. There are no women on the SEDA-COG,” Mary Sieminski, treasurer of Williamsport Chapter of NOW, said.

The Williamsport Chapter of the National Organization of Women is speaking out saying they believe the county commissioners are not appointing women to these higher positions.

“When people make these appointments, they tend to appoint people that look like them and a woman does not look like a man,” Sieminski said.

Now, the organization is calling on the commissioners to institute policies to provide equal access to women who would like to serve on county boards, authorities, and commissions. Commissioner Rick Mirabito is not opposed.

“I think that if we really want to be honest with ourselves about how we build a stronger community, it has to be an inclusive community and sometimes that means appointing people that’s outside your comfort zone,” Mirabito said.

Officials with the Williamsport Chapter of the National Organization of Women say they want to be able to go to the county website and find out what boards have openings and encourage women to apply for these positions.

The organization meets the third Thursday of every month at the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport to discuss other issues across the county.