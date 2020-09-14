Bystander injured in Ashland row home fire

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bystander was injured at a fire that damaged three row homes in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

Flames broke out on the 200 block of Centre Street in Ashland around 2:30 p.m. Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle the blaze. The fire displaced a total of 16 people. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Two of the homes have heavy fire damage and a third is said to have smoke and water damage. Ashland Fire Chief Phil Groody said a hose coupling somehow struck a bystander in the head.

That person was taken to Geisinger in Danville for treatment.

