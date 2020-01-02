Breaking News
Live Stream: Fire Crews Battle Blaze in Wilkes-Barre

Butter sculpture with mascots unveiled at state’s Farm Show

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Three of Pennsylvania’s professional sports mascots are depicted in the Farm Show’s butter sculpture, an annual feature of the state’s massive agricultural exposition.

The sculpture was unveiled Thursday, two days before the Harrisburg event formally opens to the public. This year’s sculpture, crafted from about 1,000 pounds of donated butter, shows Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam, mascots for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This year’s Farm Show includes 12,000 competitive exhibits. It runs from Saturday through Jan. 11. Admission is free but parking in Farm Show lots is not.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos