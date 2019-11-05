Busy Day at the Polls in Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thousands in our area are casting their votes today.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead joins us live from a polling place in Scranton, where people are deciding who will be the city’s next mayor

Hours before the first ballot is filled out, poll workers at Washington West Apartments set up for the important Election Day.

“It’s very important and with the way things are in the world now, we need a whole lot of votes. I would like for everyone to come out and vote because we need your vote,” said Gladys Kennedy, Clerk.

Robert Perles was the first in line to cast his vote at 7 this morning.

“I was in a family of politicians. Voted every time I could since I was of age. I never miss,” noted Robert Perles, of Scranton

Many Scranton voters came out to vote because they want to see a change to the current political environment.

“That’s what I noticed, there’s a lot of people to vote and the same ones all the time too. I’d like to see something different every once in a while you know what I mean?” noted Ann Radgowski, Scranton Voter

“It’s very important to care. And to know what’s going on and your candidates and go out and vote” added Lee Radgowski, Scranton Voter

Others want to exercise their civic duty so they know they did their part in shaping the government they want.

“I served in the army for 23 and a half years so it’s a privilege to vote. I hope that all of our citizens come out and vote. You get the government that you deserve. If you don’t vote, you’re going to get crappy government.” Stressed Joan Hodowanitz of Scranton.