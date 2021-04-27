Local restaurants face staffing shortages

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News stopped by Circles on the Square where a sign is placed at the check out counter. It reads “we are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore”.

The owner, Brenda Sokolowski, says they are short staffed and have been for a few months now. She says people have applied to jobs but don’t show up for interviews.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more tonight on the short staff trend that is frustrating owners throughout the area on Eyewitness News.