Businesses deciding what to do as new mask guidelines released by CDC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The CDC released its new mask guidelines on Thursday for vaccinated people. It leaves businesses scrambling on what to do next.

We’re getting a sense business owners want to take their time in making a plan when it comes to mask or no mask, making sure everyone is safe.

Inside Crunch Fitness a sign still asks patrons to wear a mask at all times unless otherwise working out.

“We have been allowing you to pull it down below the chin just to be able to breath a little bit. We have been asking everybody walking around the club, approaching a staff member or another member, you have that mask on,” general manager Brad Reiss said.

Reiss says that policy will continue. In the meantime, gym employees and the owner will work on a plan moving forward after CDC released new guidelines that those who have been vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in most situations.

“It’s a lot to work through. Which we will be doing here in the coming days. Figuring out, you know where we stand is going to be a big part of that discussion,” Reiss said.

Reiss says the safety of everyone is the top priority.

“If someone comes in and is dishonest, it could really kind of throw a wrench in the pile for all of us. We ask for honesty and just to be courteous of others and care about one another. That’s all we strive for here as a gym and what we are offering in our services and we hope that is reciprocated in our patrons,” Reiss said.

“As a center we are ready to get back to normal and ready to find a regular day where masks are not a part of life,” Marketplace at Steamtown general manager Jennifer Warnetsky said.

Warnetsky says she is working with all tenants inside the Marketplace at Steamtown to get an idea how they all want to move forward, asking guests to be mindful and respectful of each business request.

“If any of the tenants do have signs on their store that say ‘Please Wear Mask’ I do ask that any customers do honor their wishes,” Warnetsky said.

As different businesses go different ways with mask wearing it might be important to always have a mask with you at all times just in case requirements change store to store and business to business.