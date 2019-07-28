Businesses come together to help improve Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People were chilling out and indulging in their favorite summer foods Saturday afternoon in Schuylkill County. But it was an everyday activity intended to leave a bigger impact on the community.

It was a one-stop-shop for those looking for ice cream and kielbasy in Shenandoah Saturday afternoon.

“Anything that helps a cause like that, we’re up for it. Plus we get some food out of the deal too,” Kip McLelland of Frackville said.

Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Shop and Chill Out Ice Cream Shop put the strength of their businesses together to benefit downtown Shenandoah Incorporated. Every time businesses come together for events like this, Shenandoah is one step closer to the community it once was.

There were more than 60 raffle prizes donated by other organizations in the community for winners to take home. A portion of the proceeds from their Kielbasy and Cream will benefit the organization geared towards building a stronger Shenandoah.

“Both of our businesses here are proud to be from this town. We chose to build businesses here and continue,” fourth-generation Kowalonek Jessica Hannis said.

The borough continues to face blighted properties collapsing. There have been a small handful since the beginning of the year, with the most recent one occurring in June.

“It didn’t happen overnight and it’s not going to get fixed overnight but it’s getting fixed. Really, there is a lot that we have done,” Downtown Shenandoah Incorporated executive director Mary Luscavage said.

As the borough and Downtown Shenandoah Incorporated stride to rebuild, organizers of this event say focusing on the positive growth is how they push forward.

“There are a lot of thriving businesses in our town. Let’s keep them growing and work hard with them. For every one that is going down, there is one coming up,” Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Anna Marie Decusky said.

The Kielbasy and Cream event is the first Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor and Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Shop have collaborated.