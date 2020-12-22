Business owners react to relief package

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small business owners are already breathing a sigh of relief in the wake of announcement of another stimulus package.

In Lycoming County, popular bar and restaurant Bullfrog Brewery says they’ve been hit especially hard by the latest round of restrictions eliminating indoor dining. Bullfrog owner Steve Koch says implementing tents or outdoor structures for sidewalk dining wasn’t financially viable and that he’s been waiting patiently for Congress to act.

“Like so many other small businesses, we’ve just been kind of treading water until it happens. We thought it was inevitable, just didn’t know when it might land. But thankfully, it has,” Koch said.

Koch said revenue over the summer was already down considerably as a result of the cancellation of the Little League World Series.