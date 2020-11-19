Bushkill woman found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 50-year-old Lisa Schmidt of Bushkill was found guilty on multiple felonies related to a drug delivery resulting in death. She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison at her sentencing hearing in early January 2021.

Jennifer Bosch’s death resulting from overdose in Westfall Township in November 2017 is what began the investigation where detectives investigating other deaths identified three suspects. Katie Woolsey, Gianna Rose and Lisa Schmidt were all identified. Woolsey and Rose both plead guilty and are serving state prison sentences.