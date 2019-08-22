Bushkill man pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle, other charges in fatal November 2015 crash

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Bushkill man has entered a guilty plea to several charges related to a fatal crash in November 2015.

29-year-old Stephen Martini pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless endangerment charges as well as two counts of aggravated assault. State police say Martini, who was more than twice the legal limit, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit three vehicles.

The crash killed Giuliano Joseph, who was driving one of the vehicles hit, and injured several others. Martini will be sentenced next month.