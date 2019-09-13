Bus pick-up times to change for COLTS riders

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The times they are a-changing for bus riders using the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS).

COLTS announced this week a dozen routes will have different pick-up times starting in about three weeks. At the end of the day, these changes are simple and relatively minor. But they will have a big impact on riders as buses will be out longer during the week.

Getting to work, school, or the store. Thousands take County of Lackawanna Transit System or COLTS buses to get where they need to go.

“To go to work and back,” Constance Marusn of Scranton said.

Marusn lives in Scranton and uses public transit as her only means of transportation. She says timing is everything when getting to work. But COLTS’ time will soon be changing.

“Tweaking these 12 routes, adding earlier services, later service and changing some of the times,” Gretchen Wintermantel, COLTS communications director said.

Those routes and times are as follows:





Each of the 12 stops have different changes. For example, one stop could experience an earlier pick-up time of five minutes but the next bus may come at 55 minutes past the hour instead of 45. COLTS says they are streamlining its services for more efficiency.

“It’s really to try and make connections between buses better and to be more customer-friendly,” Wintermantel said.

Departure times at the transit center in downtown Scranton will also be changing. Friday, Marusn waits for the 3:30 bus at the terminal to pick her up. With the new changes, for her, it will come 10 minutes sooner at 20 minutes past the hour. She believes this change is a good thing for COLTS trying to get it more efficient for riders like herself.

There has been a recent change in the Petersburg route. For local riders, that’s Number 18. As of September 3, it will no longer service Ash Street at Union Avenue in the city until early next month. With the new time changes, buses will run as early as 5:20 a.m and run later than 6 p.m.

The time changes take effect October 7.