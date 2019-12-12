Bus Driver Absences Close Pocono Mountain Schools for Second Day

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — For the second day in a row, the Pocono Mountain School District did not open as the district cites call-outs from district bus drivers.

This comes on the heels of Wednesday night’s meeting where the board rejected a factfinder report they called for to determine whether outsourcing or negotiating with the current union would be more cost-effective. The Pocono Mountain Education Support Professionals and Pennsylvania State Education Association say this is not a tactic or sick out.

“To call it a sick out would imply that we organized some kind of work stoppage, which couldn’t be further from the truth. There’s no way that PSEA or Pocono Mountain Education Support Professionals would ever endorse something like that, at this moment,” PSEA spokesperson Jessica Sabol said.

The school district has since issued a statement saying they’ve seen social media chatter about organizing such callouts. They are also calling for district employees to refocus their commitment to the students left home the past two days.

—————————————————————————————————————–

The Pocono Mountain School District is closed today, but not because of the cold weather.

According to the school district’s website, “All PMSD schools will be CLOSED on Thursday, December 12, 2019, due to a second day of a large number bus driver call outs preventing PMSD from operating its student transportation services. “

Eyewitness News attended the Pocono Mountain School Board meeting Wednesday night where heated discussion took place over outsourcing the school district’s bus contract to an outside company.