FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus carrying three children lost control and drove off the road in Fairmount Township Thursday afternoon.

According to crews on the scene, the school bus was driving along the road when the combination of losing control, road conditions, and weight caused the bus to slowly slide into a tilted position inside a ditch.

Crews say there was no one injured in the crash. All occupants were removed from the bus safely.