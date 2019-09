SUGARLOAF TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police, Luzerne County Detectives, and Sugarloaf Township Police wrapped up the fifth day of searching the Morse family property in Sugarloaf Township today.

Eyewitness News has obtained video footage of what appears to be a burn barrel being removed from the property. Police had previously been focusing on that burn barrel on the property earlier in their search.