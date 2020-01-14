Burglary Investigation in Luzerne County Continues

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It is being called one of the largest burglary cases in the history of Luzerne county.

Two people are charged in the case and police are looking for a third suspect.

Eyewitness News was first to tell you about the investigation on Sunday and tonight we hear from a man who woke up to find two of suspects in his home

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick has the details.

“I was awakened by two people in my house around 5:30- 6 am.”

Eric Bieski of Nanticoke talks about his scary wake-up call Sunday morning. He was staying at his grandmother’s home on East Noble Street when he says William Mcdowell and Erika Bowersox broke in.

“I now know what people say about fight or flight. I don’t know my instincts kicked in and I got up and screamed get out of my house.”

He chased them down the street

“They ran out the side door I gave pursuit in my bare feet. I chased them up to the corner pretty close to Nanticoke Police station ironically.”

“Honestly the truth is this guy had problems drug problems it’s really sad. I know a lot of people I went to high school with it’s plaque on the area and the country. I said do you have problems. I hope he gets help.”

Bieski restrained McDowell for about 15 minutes until police arrived on scene. Police searched McDowell’s apartment on West Union Street recovering items they say were stolen from more than 50 separate burglaries and break-ins. Bieski got emotional when he talked about what he did just minutes after the incident.

“I’ll be honest with you the first thing I did when I got home my grandma has an altar upstairs I got on my hands and knees and I prayed for him. I hope he gets the help he needs. I hope she gets the help she needs. This was all fueled by drugs.”

McDowell and Bowersox remain locked up tonight. Police are still looking for Nicholas Jamilowski as a person of interest in these burglaries…

Nanticoke police want to hear from you if your home or business was burglarized over the past several months they just might have some of your items.