Burger King offers a whopper of a deal to entice students to learn

An advertisement reading ‘Home of the Whopper is seen at a closed down Burger King restaurant in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 24 November 2014. The former Burger King franchisor Yi-Ko Holding was forced to close most of their 89 restaurants. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(WBRE/WYOU) — Burger King is grilling students with educational questions using free Whoppers as incentives for learning.

Students can get a free Whopper from Burger King each day for answering an educational question correctly. The burger chain will pose a question each day in math, science and literature on its social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook.

Students who get the question right on Burger King’s app get a promo code for a free Whopper with any purchase. It’s Burger King’s way of rewarding students who continue to study through the worldwide pandemic.

The promotion runs through next Monday, April 20th.

