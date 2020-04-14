Burger King offers a whopper of a deal to entice students to learn

(WBRE/WYOU) — Burger King is grilling students with educational questions using free Whoppers as incentives for learning.
Students can get a free Whopper from Burger King each day for answering an educational question correctly. The burger chain will pose a question each day in math, science and literature on its social media accounts, including Instagram and Facebook.
Students who get the question right on Burger King’s app get a promo code for a free Whopper with any purchase. It’s Burger King’s way of rewarding students who continue to study through the worldwide pandemic.
The promotion runs through next Monday, April 20th.