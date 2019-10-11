Bundling up help in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ll have to break out the winter coats, hats, and mittens sometime soon as we move into the colder months. To warm things up, the Scranton Police Department is accepting winter clothing for children in need in the city.

“Integrity, Courage, Honor” is the Scranton police officers’ motto. Every day Scranton Police are out on the street protecting the community, the same community they live in.

“We want our neighbors, our friends, families to have the best chance at success and that’s what policing is about. It’s much more than handling calls,” Chief Carl Graziano said.

Each year the department puts out its own call asking for donations of hats and gloves as they look to help children in need who could use some warmth this time of year.

“One of the homeless shelters asked for sweatshirts this year, so we’ve already purchased 250 sweatshirts so far,” Melissa McCafferty of the Scranton Police Department said.

Another motto for the department, “Be part of the solution” is for the people they serve and help. Donations are collected throughout the year and put into the “Be part of the solution” fund for various fundraisers. So far, 250 hats and 250 pairs of gloves and socks have been purchased with the fund.

This donation drive has been going on for more than a decade. They say each year the need increases. This year, they’re adding socks to the wish list.

“We will physically see the children at the schools without the socks,” McCafferty said.

The department needs more of the winter items by the end of next month. The community is welcome to drop the items off at police headquarters.

“It will help individuals and their families in their toughest times and that’s really what community service is all about,” Graziano said.

“Be part of the solution” in not just helping stop crime but lending a hand for those in need. Monetary donations can be made at Scranton Police headquarters.

The department will deliver the winter clothing to children before Thanksgiving.