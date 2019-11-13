Bundle Up it is Cold Outside

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wednesday’s cold weather has officials in local counties warning people to bundle up.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead found people braving the elements.

Ed Chorba stayed warm in his grandfather’s truck as he waited for the school bus on Wednesday morning.

With temperatures dipping into the teens Lackawanna County issued a code blue alert — opening shelters during the day and night.

School cross guard Karen Doyle bundled-up before stepping out the door.

“I wore a hat, gloves, scarves, whatever I need. Thermals if I need to in the morning. I keep warm.” Doyle explained.

Doyle tells Eyewitness News even though it’s important to dress warm and not expose skin for long periods of time.

Many students don’t always listen.

“There’s only 3 out of 3. One was my daughter that did not wear a coat to the bus stop. So kids that wear coats I called Einstein and the rest of them I said, you’re not smart.” Said, Doyle

One grandparent dropping his grandkids off at the bus stop — was shocked to see many kids un-prepared for the weather.

“I don’t know sometimes they wear shorts and I don’t know. It’s not like it used to be, you dress warmly. I’ve been here all my life. This is northeast Pennsylvania. It’s cold,” added Tom Kubilus, Throop

Even though it’s only mid-November. Layering-up is important.

“It’s just too cold. What are you wearing to keep yourself warm? Tell me all of the layers you have on. Two jackets. And a hat? Yeah.” Added Ed Chorba, Throop,